Report: Feuding Pink Floyd members may be killing a $500 million catalog deal

Pink Floyd may be the next group to sell off their catalog, but a new report in Variety questions whether it’s going to happen — and blames the rocky relationship of band members Roger Waters and David Gilmour for delaying the deal.

Sources tells the trade the deal is “basically dead” because the pair “just can’t get along.” But one of the sources also tells Variety, “But at the same time, it’s still on the table. It’s a strange situation!”

Variety notes that nobody in Pink Floyd has actually confirmed they are trying to sell the catalog, although the Financial Times reported the band was seeking about $500 million for their songs.

The trade argues that Waters’ controversial political comments about Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine could be devaluing the price of the catalog, but the ultimate issue is the relationship between the band members, which also includes Nick Mason, and the estates of keyboardist Richard Wright and singer-songwriter Syd Barrett.

The mag does note that the band members can actually afford to wait and hope the controversy around Waters dies down. “It’s one of the most valuable music catalogs of the past 50 years,” a source explains. “Will it be worth as much in two or five years — or worth even more? Sure. They can afford to wait.”