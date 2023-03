Buck Country Music News

ABC Fresh off the heels of his 15th No. 1 single "Going Going Gone," Luke Combs has announced that a new track, "5 Leaf Clover," is dropping this Friday, March 17. Taking to Instagram to share inspiration for his upcoming song, Luke wrote, "A while back my buddy Newdy and I were looking around the clover plot at my house for 4 leaf clovers. I eventually found one, but shortly thereafter, he found a 5 Leaf Clover […]