RHCP’s Flea launches ﻿’This Little Light﻿’ podcast

Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has launched his new podcast, This Little Light.

The series finds Flea interviewing “musical guests from all genres to discuss the teachers who guided them, the influences that inspired them, and how the lessons they learned as young musicians have shaped their creativity, resilience, and careers.”

The first two episodes, which feature conversations with FINNEAS and frequent Peppers producer Rick Rubin, are out now. Future guests include Patti Smith, bass virtuoso Thundercat, country artist Margo Price, and musician and actor Cynthia Erivo.

Meanwhile, Flea and RHCP are back on the road supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The outing continues Saturday in Las Vegas.