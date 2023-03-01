Rifle Team Wins MAC Championship

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Rifle team competed in the MAC Conference Championship at MIT in Boston, Massachusetts.

Schreiner Rifle competed against MIT, Coast Guard, John Jay, SUNY-Maritime, and SUNY-Plattsburgh. At the championship event, Schreiner placed 1st in air rifle with a score of 2252 and 84 Xs. Schreiner University also tied for 1st place over all with Coast Guard but won the event due to Schreiner having 1 more center shot than Coast Guard. Schreiner placed 3rd in small-bore with a 2112 and 53 Xs.

Individual Standouts

Air Rifle

William Baker placed 3rd with a 573

Justin Casteel placed 6th with a 569

Isabella Evans placed 8th with a 561

Armando Guevara placed 13th with a 549

Small-bore

William Baker placed 4th with a 552

Justin Casteel placed 9th with a 540

Armando Guevara placed 16th with a 511

Isabella Evans placed 19th with a 509