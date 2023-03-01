Rifle Team Wins MAC Championship

Josline Hernandez Earns SCAC Elite 19 Award
Story courtesy of SCAC SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- In an announcement made today at the conference tournament, Schreiner University's Josline Hernandez was named the 2023 SCAC Women's Basketball Elite 19 award winner. Hernandez, a senior guard from San Antonio, Texas, who earned Second Team All-SCAC honors this season, currently holds a cumulative GPA of 3.735 while working toward her graduate degree in Education. Established prior to the 2018-19 academic year and meant […]