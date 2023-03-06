Rihanna jokes her son’s upset he’s not going to the Oscars

ABC

Now that Rihanna has unveiled her son’s face on TikTok and in the pages of British Vogue, she’s totally cool with sharing photos of him on Twitter and Instagram.

Rihanna, who’s pregnant with her second child, will be performing her nominated song “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars this Sunday night, so she posted a photo of her son looking extremely upset. The caption reads, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

Rih also posted some video of the baby, whose name has not been revealed, sitting on a woman’s lap watching a video of her on a laptop.

It’s going to take a while for the boy, who Rihanna lovingly referred to as “my fat man,” to catch up to his sibling: Not only are they going to the Oscars on Sunday, they’ve already been a surprise guest at the Super Bowl.