AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Road to the Oscars 2023: Tony Kushner talks co-writing ‘The Fabelmans’ with Steven Spielberg

todayMarch 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD

When Steven Spielberg wants to write a movie with you, you write a movie with Steven Spielberg. That’s what happened to Tony Kushner, who co-wrote and produced The Fabelmans alongside the acclaimed director. Their film is up for seven Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards, including nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

So, how does one go about co-writing a film? Kushner tells ABC Audio about their process, which started during the COVID lockdowns in 2020.

“First, we just did Zoom calls, and talked about the outline and stuff like that,” Kushner says. “Then, when it was time to write – Final Draft software has a feature called collaboration, where two people can type on the same document at once.”

While both men had access to the document, Kushner says he was doing most of the heavy lifting, typing-wise.

“I’m a much better typer than Steven is. I’m not a great typist, but Steven really isn’t fast. So, I did all the typing, but he could see what I was doing,” Kushner says. “We were on Zoom so we could look at each other. And we did it three days a week, four hours a day for two months, and we finished the screenplay.”

The Fabelmans, which follows a fictional story inspired by Spielberg’s childhood, has already taken Kushner around the awards circuit this year.

“You get to meet people whose work you really love, and then sometimes they become friends and that’s a nice thing,” Kushner says.

There was one celebrity interaction in particular that Kushner considers his highlight.

“The day after the Golden Globes my husband and I got to have breakfast with Jennifer Coolidge,” Kushner says. “I think it was, like, the prize for the whole season.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

chaka-khan-pans-‘rolling-stone’-greatest-singers-of-all-time-list:-“they-need-hearing-aids”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Chaka Khan pans ‘Rolling Stone’ Greatest Singers of All Time list: “They need hearing aids”

Chaka Khan had some strong words about which artists ﻿Rolling Stone thought were the best singers of all time, especially when it comes to where Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige ended up on the list. To recap, Rolling Stone released its 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list in January, placing Aretha Franklin at #1. The list sparked intense controversy, from its omission of artists like Dionne Warwick and Celine Dion, to how it ranked the artists themselves. Khan, who ﻿placed 29th on that list, told Los Angeles magazine Rolling Stone's new […]

todayMarch 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%