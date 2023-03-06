AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Road to the Oscars: Angela Bassett shares her tip for staying positive

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett is on the Road to the Oscars.

With the March 12 show now less than a week away, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star is up for Best Supporting Actress. She shared with ABC Audio what the biggest obstacle was getting to this moment. Turns out it’s all self-imposed and mental.

“What comes to mind is always staying positive,” the award-winning actress said. “Staying positive, staying grateful, humble. And yeah, that’s it.”

“Because we know it’s an uphill,” she added. “We don’t know what the future holds. We know what our dreams may be, our hopes and our dreams. And sometimes those things match up and sometimes they don’t. Or sometimes it just takes a moment.”

Like most things, staying positive is easier said than done. So what’s Bassett’s advice for staying in a positive state of mind?

“Surround yourself with people who encourage you and support you and love you,” she said. “Also, first and foremost, love and support yourself.”

Although the Oscars are quickly approaching, Bassett admitted that she’s trying not to think about it. Instead she’s trying to take it one day at a time.

“I just think about being present in the moment, staying grounded and humble, not getting too far ahead of myself, you know, not thinking about that day today, but thinking about this day and how I can just stay chill,” the Marvel star expressed. “[Do] what I can do to deposit something in my, in my spirit and in my life that will just add and not subtract.” 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

rihanna-jokes-her-son’s-upset-he’s-not-going-to-the-oscars
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Rihanna jokes her son’s upset he’s not going to the Oscars

ABC Now that Rihanna has unveiled her son's face on TikTok and in the pages of British Vogue, she's totally cool with sharing photos of him on Twitter and Instagram. Rihanna, who's pregnant with her second child, will be performing her nominated song "Lift Me Up" at the Oscars this Sunday night, so she posted a photo of her son looking extremely upset. The caption reads, "my son when he found out his sibling is […]

todayMarch 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%