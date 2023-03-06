Road to the Oscars: Angela Bassett shares her tip for staying positive

Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett is on the Road to the Oscars.

With the March 12 show now less than a week away, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star is up for Best Supporting Actress. She shared with ABC Audio what the biggest obstacle was getting to this moment. Turns out it’s all self-imposed and mental.

“What comes to mind is always staying positive,” the award-winning actress said. “Staying positive, staying grateful, humble. And yeah, that’s it.”

“Because we know it’s an uphill,” she added. “We don’t know what the future holds. We know what our dreams may be, our hopes and our dreams. And sometimes those things match up and sometimes they don’t. Or sometimes it just takes a moment.”

Like most things, staying positive is easier said than done. So what’s Bassett’s advice for staying in a positive state of mind?

“Surround yourself with people who encourage you and support you and love you,” she said. “Also, first and foremost, love and support yourself.”

Although the Oscars are quickly approaching, Bassett admitted that she’s trying not to think about it. Instead she’s trying to take it one day at a time.

“I just think about being present in the moment, staying grounded and humble, not getting too far ahead of myself, you know, not thinking about that day today, but thinking about this day and how I can just stay chill,” the Marvel star expressed. “[Do] what I can do to deposit something in my, in my spirit and in my life that will just add and not subtract.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.