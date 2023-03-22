AD
Rev Rock Report

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp giving fans a chance to play with The Beatles’ Pete Best

todayMarch 22, 2023

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Here’s a unique experience few Beatles fans will want to pass up. Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s upcoming summer session will give participants a chance to jam with the iconic band’s original drummer Pete Best.

Best will take part in The Camp from July 13 to 16 in New York, with Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton and Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones also confirmed for the weekend, along with “more surprise guests.”

“I am looking forward to jamming with and meeting all the amazing campers and sharing stories and licks!,” Best shares. 

As most Beatles fans know, Best was the Beatles first drummer and performed his first show with them in August of 1960. He was fired from the group in 1962, before the band gained worldwide success, and was replaced by Ringo Starr.

Now in its 27th year, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp offers music fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform with their musical heroes. More information on how to sign up can be found at rockcamp.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

