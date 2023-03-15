AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters threatening to sue over canceled Germany shows

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Justin Berl/Getty Images

As previously reported, Roger Waters’ May 28 show in Frankfurt, Germany, was canceled by the local city council, which called Waters out for allegedly being “one of the world’s most well-known antisemites” and noted his support for boycotting Israel. 

In a statement to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the Pink Floyd star’s management in London says he plans to take action, and has “directed his attorneys to immediately take all necessary steps to overturn this unjustified decision and ensure that his fundamental human right to freedom of expression is protected.” 

A concert in Munich has reportedly been canceled, as well, and the statement adds, “if left unchallenged, this blatant attempt to silence him could have serious and far-reaching consequences for artists and activists around the world.” 

They add the cancelations were “unconstitutional,” “unjustified” and based “on the false accusation that Roger Waters was anti-Semitic, which he is not.”

Waters’ This Is Not A Drill tour is set to hit Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday. A complete list of Waters’ dates can be found at rogerwaters.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

world’s-largest-collection-of-creedence-clearwater-revival-memorabilia-acquired-by-rockaway-records
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

World’s largest collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival memorabilia acquired by Rockaway Records

Rockaway Records Creedence Clearwater Revival fans may want to make a stop at Los Angeles’ Rockaway Records. The store has just acquired what they say is the “world’s largest collection” of CCR memorabilia.  The items in the collection include more than 500 concert posters and hundreds of concert tickets, as well as thousands of LPs, 45s, autographed items and more. There’s also a 1967 yellow label 45 under the band’s previous […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%