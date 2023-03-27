Sammy Hagar & The Circle announce Las Vegas show, promise to play Van Halen tunes

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

Sammy Hagar & The Circle are coming to Las Vegas. The band is set to play the Pearl at the Palms Hotel on July 15, with The Circle made up of former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham.

Hagar tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that fans who come to the show should expect to hear his numerous hits, as well as some classic Van Halen songs.

“Michael and I will feature what we call, ‘The Other Half,’ with a lot more Van Halen, even a few early songs,” Hagar explains. “We debuted this band in Cabo at my birthday bash, years ago, and it makes all the sense in the world that there is no one out there supporting the Van Halen catalog, which has some of the greatest rock songs ever written.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time.