Scoreboard roundup — 3/14/23

National News

Joseph Sohm/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Marshals on Tuesday issued a wanted poster for Roy McGrath, an ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while working for a state agency. The Marshals are "now seeking to apprehend the former Maryland governor’s top aide after he failed to appear in court on Monday, March 13," the agency […]