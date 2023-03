Scoreboard roundup — 3/15/23

National News

aire images/Getty Images (BOSTON) -- Two young skiers were rescued Tuesday night after getting lost while skiing outside the Wachusett Mountain ski area boundaries, according to the Princeton Fire Department. Princeton Fire Chief John Bennett told ABC News’ Boston affiliate station WCVB-TV that the two skiers -- both 15-year-old boys -- waited three hours in chest-deep snow before calling authorities. With their phone's battery level at 9%, the skiers were […]