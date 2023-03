Scoreboard roundup — 3/7/23

National News

Big Bend National Park / National Park Service (NEW YORK) -- A 64-year-old woman collapsed and died while hiking on an exposed and rugged desert trail in Texas, officials say. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday when Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance for a 64-year-old female who had collapsed and was unresponsive on the park’s Hot Springs Canyon Trail -- […]