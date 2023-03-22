AD
Selena Gomez dons wedding gown in BTS glimpse into ‘Only Murders In The Building ‘

todayMarch 22, 2023

Hulu

Selena Gomez is giving fans a glimpse into a day on the set of Only Murders In The Building. 

Taking to social media Tuesday, the singer and actress shared snapshots of herself sitting on the floor wearing a wedding gown with white chunky boots and a can of Coca-Cola in hand. 

“I have no caption. Just a regular day at work,” she captioned the post.

Selena’s co-star Steve Martin also shared a photo of himself dressed in a tux standing beside her. He captioned the pic, “Guess what just happened!”

Martin Short, who also stars in the series alongside Selena and Steve, shared a similar photo of himself with the pop star and wrote, “Turns out this happened, too.”

Many fans drew parallels to the 1991 film Father of the Bride, which both Steve and Martin appeared in. 

“The neighbor of the bride,” one fan wrote as another joked, “Steve, you’re going to go broke with all these weddings!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

