National News

Shooting reported at Denver high school, two faculty members hospitalized

todayMarch 22, 2023

Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(DENVER) — Two faculty members have been hospitalized following a shooting at East High School in Denver, according to Denver police and the school district.

Authorities said they believe the suspect is no longer at the scene.

The high school is on lockdown, with all students in their third period classrooms, according to Denver Public Schools.

This shooting comes two years to the day after a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that claimed 10 lives.

Last month, East High School students went to a city council meeting to call for action on school safety and gun violence after a 16-year-old student was shot near the school and seriously hurt, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

