Mike FM Music News

“Sobriety has been my superpower”: Christina Perri celebrates 11 years of sobriety

todayMarch 1, 2023

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Christina Perri celebrated a major milestone in her life on Wednesday: She is officially 11 years sober. 

The singer shared a black-and-white photo of her standing before a microphone and wrote, “i’m 11 years sober today. grateful for this gift & proud of myself for choosing to keep it.”

“life has been so good and so hard. sobriety has been my superpower through it all,” she closed.

Christina has been open about her sobriety journey and celebrates each anniversary on March 1. Last year marked a decade since she chose a sober lifestyle. She wrote at the time, “i was worthy of healing.”

However, in one anniversary post she revealed she came close to relapsing. In an emotional Facebook post in 2019, she explained, “this year was hard. this year was actually the hardest one yet. the truth is i almost didn’t make it. i almost lost my sobriety, my sanity, my faith, my marriage, and myself… about 100 times.”

“what i’ve learned this year is in spite of all circumstances, in spite of every moment that feels impossible, and in spite of everything your head may tell you, it STILL works if you work it, one day at a time,” she added.

In addition to speaking about how sobriety has affected her life, the singer has promoted the benefits of a sober lifestyle and offered words of encouragement to those who may be struggling.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with addiction, confidential and free help is available at: FindTreatment.gov, the SAMHSA National Helpline at 800-662-4357, or for immediate help in a crisis situation, call or text the national crisis lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

