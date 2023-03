AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team won their home non-conference game against Concordia University 7-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference game against the Tornados from Concordia University.

It was a big time hitting performance by senior, Danielle Pedraza, as she went 2-3 at the plate and recorded 5 RBI and a 3-run Home Run that gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game. Also with a strong offensive performance was freshman, Kendall Lippold. Lippold continued her hot hitting streak by going 2-4 at the plate and recorded a Triple and an RBI.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was freshman, Ky Kusak, in the circle for Schreiner. Kusak pitched a complete game and picked up her 4th win of the season.

