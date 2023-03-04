AD
Sports News

Softball Drops Double-Header Against OLLU

todayMarch 4, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their road double-header against Our Lady of the Lake University 9-1, 4-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for a road non-conference double-header against the Saints from Our Lady of the Lake University.

GAME 1 (SCH 1 – OLLU 9)

The Mountaineers kept the game close for the first 5 innings, but a strong offensive display by the Saints in the bottom of the 6th inning brought the game to an early conclusion after building up an 8 run lead and forcing a run rule. 

The one run scored by the Mountaineers was from a solo Home Run hit by Kendall Lippold in the top of the 4th inning.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 1 – OLLU 4)

In the second game of the double-header, the Mountaineers took an early lead with a run scored in the 1st inning from an RBI Single from Trysta Miller. Unfortunately, the Saints would go on to score four unanswered runs, as they won the game 4-1.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

