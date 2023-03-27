AD
Sports News

Softball Drops Series Against Trinity University 2-1

March 27, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team went 2-1 in their home conference series against Trinity University: 11-5, 14-9, 10-9.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three game conference series against the Tigers from Trinity University.

GAME 1 (SCH 11 – TRI 5)

Schreiner had a strong start to the series as they scored 11 runs in the first three innings. Leading the way for the Mountaineers was freshman, Kendall Lippold, who hit a 2-run Home Run in the first inning (4th of the season) and finished going 2-2 at the plate. Also with a strong hitting performance was Hannah Kollmansberger who went 3-4 with a Double and 3 RBI, Annie Wallace who went 2-3, and Danielle Pedraza who went 2-4 with a Double and an RBI.

In the circle, it was freshman, Ky Kusak, who would be credited with the win after coming in to the game in relief and pitching 6 innings, moving her season record to 5-5.

GAME 2 (SCH 9 – TRI 14)

The second game of the series was a close back and forth battle that would require extra innings to finally decide a winner. The Mountaineers would build up a size-able lead in the 2nd inning as they scored 8 runs. However, their scoring would slow down after that, as they scored their final run in the following inning. As Trinity begain to battle back, an unfortunate error by the Mountaineers at the top of the 7th inning would send the tying run home to score for the Tigers. Then, another strong 8th inning by Trinity would put them up by 5 runs and ultimately gave them the 14-9 win.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by senior, Danielle Pedraza, who finished 2-4 at the plate with 2 Doubles and an RBI. It was also a strong hitting performance by Kendall Lippold who went 2-5 with a Double and 2 RBI, and Haley Pair who went 2-3 with 2 RBI.

In the circle, it was Bayleigh Borden who would be credited with the loss, moving her season record to 0-2.

GAME 3 (SCH 9 – TRI 10)

The final game of the series was another close battle from both sides. With both teams gojng run-for-run, it took until the 7th inning for one sode to finally create some seperation, and unfortunately, that team was Trinity University as they scored 3 runs compared to the Mountaineers 1 run, ultimately winning the game 10-9.

Despite the loss, it was another strong hitting performance by Kendall Lippold and Danielle Pedraza as they both added another Home Run to their season total. Lippold would finish going 2-5 from the plate with a Home Run, a Double, and 2 RBI. Pedraza would finish going 3-5 at the plate with a Home Run and 3 RBI.

In the circle, it was Kaedyn Filburn who would be credited with the loss, moving her season record to 0-2.

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

