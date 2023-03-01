Softball Sweeps Double-Header Against Sul Ross State University

AD

Photo Credit: Kayla Lofland, Schreiner Sports Informaton Student-Worker

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University softball team won both games of their home non-conference double-header against Sul Ross State University 7-5, 9-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.

GAME 1 (SCH 7 – SRSU 5)

Schreiner opened up their double-header with a strong offensive performance. Senior outfielder, Malorie Solis, led the way for the Mountaineers by going 3-4 at the plate with three Singles in her four at bats. Also with a strong hitting performance was Kendall Lippold who went 2-4 at the plate, and Taci Tatum who went 1-2 with a Single and 2 RBI.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was freshman pitcher Ky Kusak in the circle. Kusak pitched a complete game and earned her 3rd win of the season.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 9 – SRSU 3)

In the second game of the double-header, the hot offensive showing continued for the Mountaineers. Leading the way again for Schreiner was Malorie Solis, who went a perfect 2-2 at the plate with a Single, a Double, and 4 stolen bases. Also with a strong hitting performance was Yadira Lopez who went 1-2 with a Double and an RBI.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was a comittee of pitchers that got the job done for the Mountaineers. Kaedyn Filburn started the game and pitched 3 innings, then Amanda Pollock came in and piched 1.1 innings, and finally, Bayleigh Borden came in to close the game out. Pollock was credited with the win, moving her record to 2-0, and Borden picked up her first save the season.

Box Score

Schedule