AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Softball Sweeps Double-Header Against Sul Ross State University

todayMarch 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Photo Credit: Kayla Lofland, Schreiner Sports Informaton Student-Worker

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University softball team won both games of their home non-conference double-header against Sul Ross State University 7-5, 9-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University. 

GAME 1 (SCH 7 – SRSU 5)

Schreiner opened up their double-header with a strong offensive performance. Senior outfielder, Malorie Solis, led the way for the Mountaineers by going 3-4 at the plate with three Singles in her four at bats. Also with a strong hitting performance was Kendall Lippold who went 2-4 at the plate, and Taci Tatum who went 1-2 with a Single and 2 RBI. 

On the defensive side of the ball, it was freshman pitcher Ky Kusak in the circle. Kusak pitched a complete game and earned her 3rd win of the season.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 9 – SRSU 3)

In the second game of the double-header, the hot offensive showing continued for the Mountaineers. Leading the way again for Schreiner was Malorie Solis, who went a perfect 2-2 at the plate with a Single, a Double, and 4 stolen bases. Also with a strong hitting performance was Yadira Lopez who went 1-2 with a Double and an RBI.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was a comittee of pitchers that got the job done for the Mountaineers. Kaedyn Filburn started the game and pitched 3 innings, then Amanda Pollock came in and piched 1.1 innings, and finally, Bayleigh Borden came in to close the game out. Pollock was credited with the win, moving her record to 2-0, and Borden picked up her first save the season.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

three-kansas-city-officers-shot-while-executing-search-warrant,-hospitalized-in-stable-condition
insert_link

National News

Three Kansas City officers shot while executing search warrant, hospitalized in stable condition

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (KANSAS CITY, Mo.) -- Three police officers are in the hospital after they were shot while serving a warrant in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting unfolded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as the three officers from Kansas City's tactical response team were executing a search warrant, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said. When the officers knocked and announced their presence, gunfire erupted from inside the home […]

todayMarch 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%