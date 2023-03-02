AD
‘Spinning Gold’ soundtrack filled with classic songs covered by the film’s stars

todayMarch 2, 2023

Spinning Gold Movie/Hero Entertainment Group

Spinning Gold, the movie about music producer Neil Bogart and Casablanca Records, is hitting theaters this month, and it’s getting a soundtrack featuring lots of classic tunes covered by the stars of the film. 

Bogart is credited with launching the careers of such artists as Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, The Village People and even KISS. The soundtrack features covers of such classic tunes as KISS’ “Beth” and “Rock and Roll All Nite,” Summers’ “Bad Girls” and “Dim All The Lights,” Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and more.

The movie stars Tony winner Jeremy Jordan as Bogart, with X Ambassadors vocalist Sam Harris as KISS’ Paul StanleyCasey Likes as Gene Simmons and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth as Peter Criss. Other artists portrayed in the film include George Clinton, played by Wiz Khalifa; Ron Isley, played by Jason Derulo; Gladys Knight, played by Ledisi; Bill Withers, played by Pink Sweat$; and Donna Summer, played by Tayla Parx.

Spinning Gold and its soundtrack will be released March 31.

Here is the track list for the Spinning Gold soundtrack: 

“It’s Your Thing” – Performed by Jason Derulo

“Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)” – Performed by Wiz Khalifa

“Shout It Out Loud” – Performed by Sam Harris and Casey Likes

“Bad Girls” – Performed by Tayla Parx

“Midnight Train To Georgia” – Performed by Ledisi

“Ain’t No Sunshine” – Performed by Pink Sweat$

“Love To Love You Baby” – Performed by Tayla Parx

“Rock And Roll All Nite” – Performed by Sam Harris and Casey Likes

“Cherry On Top” – Performed by Jeremy Jordan

“One Toke Over The Line” – Performed by Alec Benjamin

“Lean On Me” – Performed by Pink Sweat$

“Dim All The Lights” – Performed by Tayla Parx

“Mothership Connection” – Performed by Wiz Khalifa

“Ooh Child” – Performed by Trevis Romell Harris

“Oh Happy Day” – Performed by Jeremy Jordan

“Who Is He (And What Is He To You)” – Performed by Pink Sweat$

“Beth” – Performed by Alex Gaskarth

“Last Dance” – Performed by Jeremy Jordan and Tayla Parx

“Greatest Time (Spinning Gold)” – Performed by Jeremy Jordan and Cast

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

