Spotify streams of Pearl Jam’s “All or None” increased by 5,000% following ﻿’The Last of Us﻿’ placement

Streams of Pearl Jam‘s “All or None” jumped higher than a post-apocalyptic giraffe’s neck following its placement on The Last of Us.

According to a new report published by Spotify, “All or None” saw a 5,000% increase in global streams on the platform after it was featured in the seventh episode of the HBO series, which is based on the 2013 video game of the same name.

Spotify streams of other featured The Last of Us songs, such as Linda Ronstadt‘s “Long, Long Time” and Depeche Mode‘s “Never Let Me Down Again,” went up 4,900% and 520%, respectively, following their episodes.

By the way, “All or None” isn’t the only Pearl Jam song that’s intersected with The Last of Us universe. In the 2020 sequel game The Last of Us Part II, Joel teaches Ellie how to play the PJ song “Future Days” on the guitar.

Frontman Eddie Vedder also performed “Future Days” at the 2020 Game Awards, during which The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year.