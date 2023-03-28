AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks postpones two more shows due to “continued Covid illness within the band”

todayMarch 28, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Stevie Nicks’ solo tour.

After postponing two shows earlier this month, she’s now postponing two more “due to continued Covid illness within the band.” She has not revealed who in the band is dealing with the virus.

The latest shows affected include Thursday’s scheduled concert in Oklahoma City and Sunday’s show in New Orleans. Both concerts have already been rescheduled, with Oklahoma City moved to April 11 and New Orleans moved to April 15.

Stevie’s next scheduled concert is set for April 5 in Birmingham, Alabama, followed by a co-headlining date with Billy Joel in Arlington, Texas, on April 8. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

