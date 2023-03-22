Student allegedly shoots, wounds two faculty members at Denver high school

Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(DENVER) — A student who was under a “certain agreement to be patted down each day” at school allegedly shot and wounded two faculty members at East High School in Denver, authorities said.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, fled the school after the Wednesday morning shooting, but Denver police said they know who he is and a search for him is ongoing.

One faculty member is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition, police said, and the second is in stable and able to speak to authorities.

The high school is on lockdown, according to Denver Public Schools. There will be an “orderly, timed release” of students, authorities said.

This shooting comes two years to the day after a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that claimed 10 lives.

Last month, East High School students went to a city council meeting to call for action on school safety and gun violence after a 16-year-old student was shot near the school and seriously hurt, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.