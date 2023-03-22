Student who was patted down each day allegedly shoots 2 staffers at Denver high school

AD

(DENVER) — A student who was under a “certain agreement to be patted down each day” at school allegedly shot and wounded two school administrators at East High School in Denver, authorities said.

The suspect, 17-year-old Austin Lyle, fled the school after the Wednesday morning shooting and a search for him is ongoing, Denver police said.

The handgun used in the shooting has not been recovered, and police warned the public to not approach Lyle, calling him armed and dangerous. Lyle, who is wanted for attempted homicide, may be driving a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with Colorado license plate BSCW10, police said.

Both faculty members are in serious condition, according to the hospital. One underwent surgery and the second was able to speak to authorities, officials said.

The suspected shooter was required to be searched at the beginning of each school day, officials said. He allegedly shot the school administrators as they patted him down Wednesday morning in the school’s office area, which officials said is away from other students and staff.

The suspect’s daily searches were part of a “safety plan” that was a result of “previous behavior,” officials said, though they did not elaborate on the previous behavior.

East High School was placed on lockdown in the wake of the shooting. Denver Public Schools later said it received clearance to start releasing students.

Last month, East High School students went to a city council meeting to call for action on school safety and gun violence after a 16-year-old student was fatally shot near the school, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.

The superintendent said Wednesday that the school will be closed for the rest of this week, and that the building will now have two armed officers present through the end of the school year.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement said removing school resource officers was a “mistake” and said they should be quickly returned.

“We all have to step up as a community and be a part of the solution,” he said.

Hancock also called on Congress to pass “common sense” gun legislation.

“Parents are angry and frustrated, and they have a right to be,” he said. “Easy access to guns must be addressed in our country — Denver cannot do this alone.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday that the administration’s “hearts go out to the families of the two school administrators and in Denver today and to the entire school community.”

Jean-Pierre noted that President Joe Biden unveiled another executive action aimed at tackling gun violence last week but that “as the president said in the State of the Union, Congress needs to do something.”

This shooting comes two years to the day after a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that claimed 10 lives.