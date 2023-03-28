AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Succession”s fourth season debuts to show’s best numbers

March 28, 2023

Background
HBO/Macall Polay

Now these are numbers even Logan Roy could smile about: HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession debuted its fourth season Sunday night with a series record.

The cable network touted some 2.3 million people watched the first episode of the fourth and final season — a 62% jump compared to last season’s premiere.

The audience, from streamers of HBO Max as well as linear viewers, was 51% ahead of the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus and trailed only House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Euphoria among HBO’s best launches.

The first three seasons of the show starring award-winning Brian Cox as the icy business titan Logan Roy have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, during its run to date.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

