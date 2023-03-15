AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Survey reveals which one of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” fans are most interested in seeing

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
TAS Rights Management

With Taylor Swift kicking off her sold-out Eras Tour this Friday, a new survey looked into which “Era” of Taylor’s career people are most interested in hearing songs from — and the answer is the one that started in — or should we say with — 1989.

Morning Consult released a study looking into the demographics and attitudes of Taylor’s fans, and found that people who describe themselves as “avid fans” overwhelmingly picked 1989 as their favorite album of hers, as did U.S. adults in general. Her self-titled debut album came in second place among avid fans, with Fearless in the number two spot among U.S. adults.

The market research company questioned approximately 2,204 adults in the U.S. between March 3 and March 5 to gather its results. The survey also revealed that while 53% of U.S. adults like Taylor, only 16% would call themselves “avid fans,” and less than half of those “avid fans” consider themselves “Swifties,” indicating an unwillingness to be associated with her fan army.

The survey also found that 52 percent of Taylor fans are women, while the remaining 48 percent identify as male.

And what’s the driving force behind their intense admiration for Taylor? Her music was the biggest factor, with 73 percent saying they love Taylor because of her songs. 50% say they’re fans because of her performances and music videos, while 42% like her because they feel she’s relatable.

And if you’re going to see Taylor for the first time on the Eras tour, don’t assume that the audiences will be full of little kids. The survey found that 45% of Taylor fans are millennials; just 21% are Gen X, and 23% are baby boomers.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

why-ex-‘wicked’-cast-member-adam-lambert-suspected-ariana-grande-would-be-in-the-film-version-back-in-2018
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Why ex-‘Wicked’ cast member Adam Lambert suspected Ariana Grande would be in the film version back in 2018

Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images On Tuesday, it was announced that the first installment of the much-anticipated film version of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, would be hitting theaters a month early: November 27, 2024. The casting of both stars wasn't announced until November of 2021, but Adam Lambert, who was part of the national touring company and the LA production of Wicked, […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%