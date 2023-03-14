AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Suspect in custody after 4 fatally shot at 2 homes in Alabama

todayMarch 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Four people are dead after a gunman opened fire at two homes in Alabama, authorities said.

A 28-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting two people in a Birmingham home before killing two more in a nearby suburb, according to police.

Around midnight, St. Clair County deputies responded to a home in Ragland, a Birmingham suburb, where they found a woman dead in the driveway and a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside, according to a sheriff’s office statement. The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

The victims were identified by the sheriff’s office as Amber Manning, 37, and Timothy Davidson, 62.

Hours later, around 6 a.m., police in St. Clair County arrested Daniel Watson, of Pell City, who allegedly admitted to the arresting officer that he had also shot two people in Birmingham.

Police officers responded to a Birmingham house reportedly described by Watson around 8 a.m. local time Tuesday and found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside, police said.

“We believe the suspect shot two victims in Birmingham, before traveling into St. Clair County and shooting two additional victims in their jurisdiction,” Truman Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the Birmingham Police Department, said in a video statement.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the killings, according to Fitzgerald.

“We do believe the suspect knows at least some of the victims,” said Fitzgerald, who did not identify the Birmingham shooting victims.

Watson is being held without bond by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on charges of capital murder and murder with a gun. He is also being detained for the Birmingham homicides, the sheriff’s office said.

Watson is expected to face capital murder charges in Jefferson County, which includes Birmingham, as well, according to Fitzgerald. It is unclear if the suspect has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

only-13-countries-and-regions-achieved-normal-air-quality-standards-last-year:-report
insert_link

Health News

Only 13 countries and regions achieved normal air quality standards last year: Report

(NEW YORK) -- In 2022, only 13 countries, territories and regions globally have met the World Health Organization's guidelines for healthy air quality, according to a report from Swiss technology company IQAir. The company, which has worked with the United Nations Environmental Program, UN-Habitat and Greenpeace to combat air pollution, examined air data from more than 30,000 stations and sensors that monitor air quality from 7,323 cities across 131 countries, regions, […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%