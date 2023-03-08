AD
‘Sweeney Todd’ ﻿Broadway revival, starring Josh Groban, makes over $1 million across 6 showings

todayMarch 8, 2023

Josh Groban‘s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the latest show to join Broadway’s $1 million club — and it took just six shows to do it.

Groban stars as the titular “demon barber” and has previously told ABC Audio the musical is “scary as hell.”

It appears Broadwaygoers are loving the thrills and chills. According to Deadline, the musical generated $1,526,254 in the week ending March 5. Those shows were also all reportedly sold out, with ticket prices averaging about $169.

Its weekly haul puts it slightly behind powerhouse ﻿Lea Michele﻿’s ﻿Funny Girl﻿, which generated $1,807,392 during that same time frame. However, both shows were outpaced by ﻿The Phantom of the Opera﻿, which made $2,542,427 that week, ahead of its anticipated closure on April 16.

The Sweeney Todd musical is still in previews and has run for 24 showings so far at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with opening night slated for March 26. Overall, the Stephen Sondheim/Hugh Wheeler musical has generated $25,163,054 in revenue and has reportedly sold 202,944 tickets.

Broadway is enjoying a robust 2023 season so far, with overall ticket sales generating $1,212,850,921 in revenue.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

