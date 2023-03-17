AD
Taylor Swift releases four ‘previously unreleased’ songs ahead of Eras Tour kickoff

todayMarch 17, 2023

Taylor Swift is kicking off her Eras era with four new songs, which she released at midnight on Friday.

Of the four songs, three are rerecordings. Two of those three, are from The Hunger Games soundtrack, “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)” and “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version).” The Civil Wars singers Joy Williams and John Paul White join the pop star on the latter track. 

The third rerecording is “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and comes from the pop star’s 2010 album, Speak Now. The fourth and final song appears to be one she’s never released before: “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” which was recorded for her 2019 album, Lover, but ultimately didn’t make the cut.

On Thursday, Taylor announced in an Instagram Story she would be releasing the four tracks “in honor of the Eras Tour,” which makes its first stop on Friday, March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

