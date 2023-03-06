Ten million Americans under winter alerts as snow continues to slam West Coast mountains

AD

(NEW YORK) — Ten million people are under winter weather alerts in the western U.S. as snow continues to hit the region.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of California, with the Central Sierra forecast to get an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, recorded 563 inches, or almost 47 feet of snow, so far this season. The seasonal snowfall average is 360 inches.

A series of rare winter snowstorms buried Southern California under mounds of snow last week, prompting California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in over a dozen counties on Thursday, including San Bernardino County, after the extreme storms stranded thousands of residents.

The San Bernardino National Forest announced Friday that it will be closed until March 16 due to the “extreme public safety threat.”

While heavy snow blankets the West, a storm system is expected to bring snow and rain from the Dakotas to the Great Lakes this week.

As the storm moves eastward, several inches of snow are possible in cities like Minneapolis, Green Bay, and Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Des Moines, Chicago, and Detroit will experience rain from this storm.

The storm is expected to weaken and move toward the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic after leaving the Great Lakes, leading to some precipitation in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and possibly southern New York on Monday night.

Gusty winds and dry conditions have prompted red flag warnings for a large area of the southern Plains. Residents are urged to be extra cautious with any outdoor burning, which is typical heading into the spring, according to meteorologists.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.