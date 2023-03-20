AD
Tesla adds Las Vegas residency dates

todayMarch 20, 2023

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Tesla is extending their time in Sin City. The band just announced a new set of dates for their Las Vegas residency. 

The band has added five new shows, taking place September 29 and 30, and October 4, 6 and 7 at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, with the general sale set for Friday at 10 p.m. PT. 

Tesla is already set to return to Las Vegas this week, with shows happening Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The band also has several dates booked throughout the spring and summer. Their complete tour schedule can be found at teslaband.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

