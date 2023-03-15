AD
Entertainment News

That’s a lot of ‘Days’: Peacock renews ‘Days of Our Lives’ through season 60

todayMarch 15, 2023

Peacock

On Wednesday, Peacock revealed it is reviewing the beloved soap opera Days of Our Lives for two more seasons, meaning it will run through its 60th.

The series, which the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service called “one of television’s most iconic and trailblazing” dramas, made the switch from terrestrial to streaming last September and has continued to be a strong performer for Peacock since.

Days celebrated its 14,000th episode in 2020, making it NBC’s longest-running drama at the time, before it switched to Peacock.

In its run, the Corday Productions/Sony Pictures Television mainstay has earned some 61 Emmy Awards, most recently earning the Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama trophy in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

