‘The Bachelor’ recap: Hometowns ends with a devastating departure

AD

It was time for Zach to meet the families of the four remaining women on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, which led to an emotional departure.

Zach’s cross-country adventure to meet the families kicked off in Vermont, where he met Gabbi‘s family, most of whom were a little skeptical about the possibilities of Gabbi finding her Mr. Right in the space of just a few weeks — except for her father, an “enthusiastic romantic” who believed it was possible to fall in love in just a few months — even in a day — if it’s the right person. After getting her family’s full support, Gabbi told Zach she could “definitely see a future” with him.

Zach’s next stop was New York City to meet Ariel‘s family, where he faced some tough questions, particularly from her overprotective brother, who grilled Zach on how well he really knew his sister. What’s my sister’s birthday,” he asked, followed by, “Do you know my sister’s middle name?” As expected, Zach couldn’t answer either question.

Ariel’s dad wasn’t pleased with Zach’s admission that while he had a strong connection with his daughter, he couldn’t guarantee how he’d feel in the coming weeks. “Why am I expected to be a 100 percent while the other answer couldn’t be 25 percent,” he shared in a confessional, while telling his daughter that he would support her anyway.

Afterwards, Ariel told Zach that she was “falling” for him.

Stop number three was Charity‘s hometown of Columbus, Georgia, where some of the family’s toughest questions were for her — whether she was ready for an engagement and how she would react to not being Zach’s final pick. Charity was comforted by her mother, who said that in Zach she saw “nothing but good things.” Later, Charity told Zach that she was “falling in love” with him.

Zach’s final stop was Austin, Texas — Kaity‘s hometown — where the stakes were high following a confessional where she said her decision on whether to move forward with Zach depended solely on how her mother felt about him. After speaking with Zach, Kaity’s mother told her that he “checks all the boxes,” and that she would “one hundred percent support this moving forward.” Kaity also told Zach that she was falling in love with him.

At a highly emotional rose ceremony, Zach made what he called “the hardest decision I’m gonna have to make” and sent Charity home.

Here are the women going to fantasy suites:

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

The Bachelor returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET when your favorite ladies from season 27 will confront Zach one last time on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, followed by a new episode on Monday, also at 8 p.m ET on ABC.