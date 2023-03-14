AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Bear’ teaser getting fans hungry for season 2

todayMarch 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
FX/Matt Dinerstein

On Sunday night during the 95th Academy Awards, the first teaser trailer for season 2 of the hit FX series The Bear dropped ahead of the show’s highly anticipated return.

The 30-second spot picks up where season 1 ended, when the show’s newly minted Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White, who stars as chef and restaurateur Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, closes The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

The characters, including Carmy’s family and kitchen staff, are seen packing up the old kitchen space before panning to a handwritten sign that reads “The Beef is Closed – Thank You for your Patronage.”

The first season ended with Carmy deciding to shutter the beleaguered family-run eatery and fulfill his goal of opening a new dining establishment in its place that bears his nickname — and shares the title of the show.

The caption for the video reads, “It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth. FX’s The Bear returns this June. Only on Hulu.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘the-little-mermaid’-soundtrack-will-come-out-may-19
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘The Little Mermaid’ soundtrack will come out May 19

Walt Disney Pictures Before fans can experience life under the sea when The Little Mermaid debuts in theaters, they can catch up on the movie's songs the week before. The movie's Twitter announced the soundtrack arrives May 19 and will be packed with additional goodies, such as "new performances by the cast," and music by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, who scored the original 1989 animated movie. Hamilton […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%