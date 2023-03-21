AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

The big bank theory: TV producer Chuck Lorre donates $30 million to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chuck Lorre, the producer behind hits like The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and 2 Broke Girls is sharing the wealth with Los Angeles’ esteemed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Lorre and his Lorre Family Foundation has anted up $30 million in an effort to create a new school “for underserved individuals seeking to grow their healthcare career opportunities.”

“The Chuck Lorre School of Allied Health will provide industry-leading training for emerging healthcare professionals in six areas of work that are chronically understaffed…respiratory therapy, pharmacy technician training, clinical laboratory science, MRI technology, radiologic technology or echo/cardio technology — areas identified as the most in-demand staffing needs in hospital settings,” Cedars’ announcement notes.

According to the medical center, the school’s “intensive and immersive programs will range from six to 24 months, in-person and online, with students receiving pay while they train with some of the most qualified medical experts in the nation.”

In the announcement, Lorre noted, “Choosing to collaborate with Cedars-Sinai, one of healthcare’s most respected institutions, was not a tough call for me. When the opportunity presented itself to provide training and certificates for underserved individuals in our community, which in some instances would double their salaries, I was all in.”

The TV producer said the new school named in his honor will bring about, “long term impacts in our communities.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bruce-springsteen-honored-at-the-white-house-with-the-national-medal-of-arts
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen honored at the White House with the National Medal of Arts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen has added another honor to his list of achievements. The Boss was at the White House Tuesday where President Joe Biden honored him with the National Medal of Arts, which “honors exemplary individuals and organizations that have advanced the arts in America.” “The work of our honorees is as diverse as the nation that celebrates with them today, but common threads weave them together in many […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%