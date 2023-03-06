AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes dropping ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ live album

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Black Crowes/Silver Arrow

The Black Crowes have spent the past two years celebrating their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, and now they are continuing that celebration with a new live album. The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live features the best performances from their 2021-22 reunion tour in which they played their debut album in order in its entirety.

“The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our Shake Your Money Maker Tour from the last two years,” Chris Robinson shares. “From where it all began to where we’re going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock ‘n roll!”

Dropping March 17, The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl. It will feature the entire album played live, selective hits and two bonus tracks of the band covering The Rolling Stones’ “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” and Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock & Roll.” They’ve also shared the first track from the record, a live recording of the album’s opening track, “Twice as Hard.”

The album is available for preorder now

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

norfolk-southern-unveils-safety-plan-after-ohio-train-derailment
insert_link

National News

Norfolk Southern unveils safety plan after Ohio train derailment

(EAST PALESTINE, Ohio) -- The rail operator at the center of a hazardous train derailment in Ohio announced Monday its plans to "immediately enhance the safety of its operations." Norfolk Southern Railway said in a press release that the changes "are based on" the preliminary findings of the National Transportation Safety Board's ongoing investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. "Reading the NTSB report makes it clear […]

todayMarch 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%