Mike FM Music News

The Cranberries release new 30th anniversary mix of ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ album

todayMarch 3, 2023

Background
Island/UMe

The Cranberries have released a new Dolby Atmos Music mix of the band’s 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

“The Atmos remixes are a whole different listening experience for us,” says drummer Fergal Lawler. “It feels more like being onstage at a concert, being surrounded by the band. There are certain intricate parts that subtly pop out every now and then, causing you to feel more immersed in the songs.”

You can listen to the Dolby Atmos Music mix now via digital outlets.

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? was first released March 1, 1993. The album’s been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA, and spawned the hits “Dreams” and “Linger.”

The Cranberries followed Everybody Else with the seven-times Platinum No Need to Argue in 1994, which includes the single “Zombie.”

The latest — and final — Cranberries album is 2019’s In the End, which features the last vocal recordings of late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

