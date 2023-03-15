AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Last of Us’ among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us may be on its way to the Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, released the finalists for their 2023 Video Game Hall of Fame Wednesday morning, and the apocalyptic action-adventure game is on the list.

This follows the game’s spike in popularity after HBO adapted it into a series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The Strong National Museum of Play said of the game, “Released by Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2013, The Last of Us jumped into an oversaturated field of post-apocalyptic zombie games and quickly stood out among the rest with its in-depth storytelling, intimate exploration of humanity, thrilling game jumps and cutscenes, and its memorable characters.”

Other finalists include Age of Empire, Angry Birds, Barbie Fashion Designer, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Computer Space, FIFA International Soccer, GoldenEye 007, NBA 2K, Wii Sports, Quake and Wizardry. Past inductees include Pac-Man, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario Bros.

The museum chooses which games to include by taking nominations from the public, and determining which are the most influential on popular culture and the gaming industry. They display the Video Game Hall of Fame with other exhibits that capture the history of the act of play; for example, the eGameRevolution exhibit allows people from all generations to play games that span decades, from pinball machines to PlayStation 3.

The Strong Museum of Play usually announces inductees in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

watch-parker-mccollum-duet-with-catie-offerman-backstage-at-the-ryman
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Watch Parker McCollum duet with Catie Offerman backstage at the Ryman

ABC What do you get when you put two singing Texans in a room backstage? An impromptu performance, of course. Just before taking the Ryman Auditorium stage for Universal Music Group Nashville's industry showcase, label mates and Texas natives Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman decided to sing a duet of "Don’t Do It in Texas," a song Catie released last year. "Just don't do it in Texas/ Don't do me that wrong/ Don't wanna end up an ex in/ […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%