‘The Last of Us’ ends on another high

todayMarch 13, 2023

Background
HBO/Liane Hentscher

Sunday night’s first season finale of The Last of Us went out on a high note in the ratings.

According to HBO Max, the show’s ninth chapter attracted a series-topping 8.2 million viewers across the streaming service and linear telecasts — that’s a 75% jump from its already strong January 15 debut.

Based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name, the series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey averaged 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, with the first episode approaching 40 million viewers in the U.S.

Outside of the States, the show became the most-watched series in the history of HBO Max in Europe and Latin America, the streaming service trumpeted Monday.

The Last of Us will return for a second season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Music notes: Josh Groban, Adele, Train, Pentatonix and more

Josh Groban revealed Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Andrea Martin supported him on the Sunday night showing of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The singer, who stars in the Broadway musical, shared a picture to his Instagram Story with his famous guests and thanked them "for coming to Fleet Street tonight!!" Adele is seemingly on team Shakira. Us Weekly said Adele told the crowd during the Saturday showing of her Las Vegas residency, "Oh, I saw her performance on Jimmy […]

todayMarch 13, 2023

