    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Last of Us’ reportedly swapping locations for second season

todayMarch 31, 2023

Background
AD
HBO/Liane Hentscher

HBO Max’s hit The Last of Us is on the move. According to Deadline, the production of the video game adaptation will shift from Alberta, Canada, to Vancouver for its second season.

Alberta subbed for Austin, Boston, Kansas City, Colorado and Wyoming as Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie made their way across the post-apocalyptic U.S.

But the trade speculates that Vancouver’s environments are a better stand-in for the Pacific Northwest, a major location in the bestselling video game’s sequel.

The drama was renewed for a second frame after just two episodes aired to record numbers on HBO and its streaming service, HBO Max.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

