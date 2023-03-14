AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Little Mermaid’ soundtrack will come out May 19

todayMarch 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Walt Disney Pictures

Before fans can experience life under the sea when The Little Mermaid debuts in theaters, they can catch up on the movie’s songs the week before.

The movie’s Twitter announced the soundtrack arrives May 19 and will be packed with additional goodies, such as “new performances by the cast,” and music by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, who scored the original 1989 animated movie.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also worked on the music for Disney’s Encanto and Moana, contributed new lyrics to the upcoming movie. The songwriter was behind the many earworms featured in Encanto, including the viral hits “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.”

In addition, Encanto’s “Dos Oruguitas” was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards.

He revealed on the 2020 Oscars red carpet that he “wrote four new songs” with Menken for the upcoming flick.

The Little Mermaid album is now available to presave and preorder, but further details about the new offering are limited.

The announcement comes shortly after the film’s official trailer debuted during Sunday night’s Academy Awards, which gave fans their first full look of ﻿Halle Bailey﻿’s Ariel, ﻿Jonah Hauer-King﻿’s Prince Eric, Javier Bardem‘s King Triton and more.

The live action retelling of The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elton-john-praises-dua-lipa:-“she’s-so-smart,-and-she’s-so-grounded”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Elton John praises Dua Lipa: “She’s so smart, and she’s so grounded”

EMI/Interscope Fans might have thought Dua Lipa would have picked Elton John's brain when working on the "Cold Heart" remix, but the legendary rocker says that wasn't necessary. "She didn't really need that much advice," Sir Elton told ﻿People﻿ about the pointers he may have offered her while creating the song. "She's so smart, and she's so grounded, and so in touch with what's happening." The singer added he enjoyed being around Dua, calling her "a […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%