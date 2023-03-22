The Neil Diamond musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ launching North American tour in 2024

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical

If you’re a Neil Diamond fan who can’t make it to New York to see his Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, you’re now in luck: it may be coming to a city near you.

Broadwayworld.com reports the musical is set to kick off a North American tour in the fall of 2024, hitting more than 25 cities.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” Diamond shares. “Having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is currently playing at the Broadhurst Theatre. The tour is set to begin at Rhode Island’s Providence Performing Arts Center, with more cities to be announced soon.