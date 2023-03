AD

The Police’s Andy Summers is heading out on a solo tour this summer. The guitarist just announced dates for his A Cracked Lens + A Missing String tour, which hits the U.S. in July.

Summers shares, “This is a continuation of my solo project, where I project sequences of photography with music.”

The nine-date tour kicks off July 21 in Beverly, Massachusetts, wrapping September 9 in Urbana, Illinois.

Tickets are on sale now.