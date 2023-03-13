The Rolling Stones sued over 2020 song “Living In A Ghost Town”

Polydor/Universal

The Rolling Stones are being accused of ripping off another songwriter. The U.K.’s Classic Rock magazine reports that New Orleans songwriter Sergio Garcia Fernandez has filed a lawsuit in Louisiana claiming the Stones “misappropriated many of the recognizable and key protected elements” of two of his tracks for their 2020 single “Living In A Ghost Town.”

The songs in question are 2006’s “So Sorry” and 2007’s “Seed of God,” with Fernandez claiming he gave a demo CD with the songs to somebody in Mick Jagger’s family.

The suit also claims “Ghost Town,” which was the Stones’ first original song in eight years, copies the “vocal melodies, the chord progressions, the drum beat patterns, the harmonica parts, the electric bass line parts, the tempos, and other key signatures” from “So Sorry,” as well as the “harmonic and chord progression and melody” from “Seed of God.”

So far The Rolling Stones have not commented on the lawsuit.