The Smashing Pumpkins announce The World Is a Vampire US tour

Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers

The Smashing Pumpkins are set to drain the U.S. on their upcoming The World Is a Vampire tour.

The headlining outing begins July 28 in Las Vegas and will conclude September 9 in Noblesville, Indiana. Stone Temple Pilots, Interpol and Rival Sons will provide support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SmashingPumpkins.com.

The Pumpkins previously headlined a World Is a Vampire festival in Mexico and are also bringing it to Australia in April.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong,” says frontman Billy Corgan. “That’s what The World Is a Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here.”

“It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun,” Corgan continues. “A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

In related news, the Pumpkins have released a new song called “Spellbinding,” a track off their upcoming album, Atum. You can listen to “Spellbinding” now via digital outlets.

As previously reported, Atum is described as a “rock opera” divided into three acts. The first two acts are out now, while the third will arrive on May 5, a few weeks after its initially announced April 21 release date.