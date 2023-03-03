AD
The Weeknd’s first live album is here

todayMarch 3, 2023

The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium is now streaming on HBO Max, but it’s also available as an album — the artist’s first-ever live release.

The 31-track album was recorded during The Weeknd’s two-night stand at SoFi Stadium in LA last November as part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. It features live renditions of all his biggest hits, from “The Hill” and “Starboy” to “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” Also included is a live version of “Die For You,” which Weeknd recently released as a remix with Ariana Grande.

It’s been a pretty exciting year so far for The Weeknd — he recently became the first artist to notch 100 million monthly Spotify listeners — but it’s only going to get busier. He’ll be starring in the HBO series The Idol, which he wrote and executive-produced.

In addition, he was recently cast in a new movie opposite Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and The Banshees of Inisherin Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan.

Here’s the track listing for Live at Sofi Stadium:

“Intro”

“Alone Again”

“Gasoline”

“Sacrifice”

“How Do I Make You Love Me?”

“Can’t Feel My Face”

“Take My Breath”

“Hurricane”

“The Hills”

“Often”

“Crew Love”

“Starboy”

“Heartless”

“Low Life”

“Or Nah”

“Kiss Land”

“Party Monster”

“Faith”

“After Hours”

“Out of Time”

“I Feel It Coming”

“Die For You”

“Is There Someone Else”

“I Was Never There”

“Wicked Games”

“Call Out My Name”

“The Morning”

“Save Your Tears”

“Less Than Zero”

“Blinding Lights”

“Outro”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

