    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Who releases “Imagine A Man” from upcoming Wembley concert album

todayMarch 3, 2023

UMR

The Who is getting ready to release their new live album The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley later this month, and they’ve just shared another track off the record.

The latest is their performance of “Imagine A Man,” off the band’s 1975 album, The Who By Numbers. According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, this tour was the first time they’d performed the song since its release 44 years earlier. 

The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley, dropping March 31, was recorded during the band’s July 6, 2019, headlining show at the famed London venue. The concert has them performing classic tunes from albums like QuadropheniaTommyWho’s Next and Who Are You, backed by a 50-piece orchestra.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

