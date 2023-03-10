AD
Rev Rock Report

The Who’s Roger Daltrey on making new music: “What’s the point?”

todayMarch 10, 2023

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

It sounds like The Who fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for a new album. In a new interview with NME, frontman Roger Daltrey explains why the band has no plans to make new music together. 

“What’s the point?” Daltrey tells the mag. “What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago, and it did nothing,” he says, referring to the 2019 release Who. He adds, “It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact.”

He also lays the blame on record companies, noting that despite the fact their fan base ranges “from 80-years-old, all the way down to eight-years-old,” companies “just don’t do the same job as they used to.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

