The Who’s Roger Daltrey shares another Keith Moon biopic update

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Roger Daltrey hasn’t given up on his planned biopic on The Who’s late drummer, Keith Moon. In fact, in a new interview with NME he shared the latest update on the project, which he insists “will be made.”

“I’m at a draft that’s ready to go to directors,” he tells the mag. “I’m waiting on a reply from a director that I was talking to prior to starting writing the script. I’m very pleased with the script, it will be made. … as soon as he’s finished the film that he’s on, he will read it and I’ll get a reply from him. Hopefully we’ll get it made ASAP.”

Daltrey says getting the film made has been “tricky,” noting several writers tried and failed at writing scripts. He decided to do it himself and “write the kind of story I had in my head of how to tell a story that engages people, that really does expose the full Moon.”

Daltrey says Moon, who died in September 1978, was an “extraordinary character,” adding, “He was flawed, like we all are. But he was wonderful and he was an absolute uncontrolled genius. And people like him are greatly missed in life today, because life is so full of f****** mediocrity, it’s unbelievable.”